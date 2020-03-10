Sanusi’s removal: Group urges calm, vows to challenge action

A group – Advocates For A United Kano – has reacted to the dethronement of Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, the Emir of Kano, and called on residents to “remain calm”.

“We received with utter shock and disbelief, a statement read by the Secretary to Kano State Government, announcing the removal of Sanusi ll as Emir of Kano.

“This development is saddening, unfortunate and illegal. The ADVOCATES call on all Kanawa and residents of Kano State and beyond to stay calm, and not to resort to any violent reaction whatsoever.

“Violence is no solution to anything, for no one can predict where it may lead to,” the statement signed by Alhaji Bashir Othman Tofa, its Chairman, said.

The statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Abuja, expressed absolute faith in the will of the Almighty.

“We absolutely believe in whatever Allah ordains; we put our complete trust in Him, for He has power over all things.

“Be that as it may, the ADVOCATES FOR A UNITED KANO shall continue to challenge, by lawful and peaceful means, each and every brazen act of illegality perpetrated by the Government of Kano State.

“In particular, we have vowed to sustain our judicial challenge to the unlawful law passed by the Kano House of Assembly under which the Governor purportedly removed the Emir,” the statement said. (NAN)