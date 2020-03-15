Sanusi’s Dethronement: Count me out – AGF Malami

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN has disclosed that he was not in any way connected with the dethronement of the former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II and his subsequent banishment to Nassarawa State.

Malami’s assertion was made in a statement issued by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice and made available to newsmen on Sunday 15th March, 2020.

The statement added, “The issue of who does what over the dethronement saga has been effectively submitted for judicial determination. The matter is consequently sub judice.

“Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice will not comment one way or the other over a matter that is pending before the court,” the statement said.