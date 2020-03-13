Sanusi leads Friday prayer in Awe

The dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, while in exile in Awe local government area of Nasarawa, led Friday prayer.

Media reports say he led the prayers in the Central Mosque located in the Palace of the Emir of Awe, Alhaji Isa Abubakar.

In his sermon, Sanusi urged Muslim faithful to always obey God and accept His judgment in whatever happens to them.

Among those that attended the prayer included Governor Nasiru El-Rufai of Kaduna, Emir of Awe, Abubakar, and Emir of Shabu, Alhaji Mohammed Bwala.

Security was tight during the prayer as armed policemen and other security personnel were deployed to Awe in a bid to forestall in breakdown of law and order. NAN