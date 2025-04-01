Sanusi lauds Yusuf for people-oriented policies in Kano

The Emir of Kano, Malam Mohammad Sunusi II, on Tuesday praised Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State for prioritising education, healthcare, agriculture, and security in the state

By Aminu Garko



The Emir of Kano, Malam Mohammad Sunusi II, on Tuesday praised Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State for prioritising education, healthcare, agriculture, and security in the state

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Sunusi expressed the appreciation while paying traditional Sallah homage to the governor in Kano.

“We’ve come to pay Sallah homage and thank you for your outstanding work, especially in education and agriculture, where you’ve provided subsidised modern farming implements.

“We are grateful to God for giving us the opportunity to witness this special moment, where we gather to greet the Governor once again on the occasion of Sallah, ” he said.

Sanusi commended members of the Kano State House of Assembly for their lawful actions, which he said, had restored sanity in the Emirate Council.

“We are hopeful that the governor will continue to do well, and we urge Local Government chairmen to follow his example and complement his efforts, ” Emir Sanusi said.

He charged the local government chairmen to do the right thing at all times.

“As you are closer to the people, it is essential that you do the right thing,” he told the council chairmen.

Earlier Yusuf commended Sanusi for promoting peaceful coexistence of the people in the state.

” We are thankful to God for sparing us to see this day. It’s a tradition that on a day like this, the Emir, accompanied by his entourage, visits us to pay Sallah homage.

” We thank God for sparing us to complete our Ramadan fast in peace, ” he said.

The governor expressed gratitude to the Emir and his entourage for their support and efforts to unite the people of Kano state.

“We appreciate the Emir’s persistent calls against antisocial vices in the state. Our Emir is a leader who genuinely cares for his people.

“His dedication to bringing together different Islamic sects is a remarkable achievement, ” he said.

The governor described Kano State as one of the most peaceful in Nigeria, adding that his administration would ensure that the peace was sustained.

“Everyone can see our tireless efforts to transforming Kano into a megacity with well-maintained streets.

“I have challenged them (public office holders) to a competition in order to motivate them to perform better for their constituents, ” Yusuf said.

( NAN) (www.nannews.ng)