The former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, FIRS Executive Chairman, Mohammed Nami, Flutterwave boss, Olugbenga Agboola, President of the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC), Mr. Allan Johnson; Minister of Communications & Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami; and other eminent personalities will speak at the 50th Annual Conference of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

The theme of the conference which holds from April 5 to 9, 2021 at the International Conference Centre Abuja is “The 4th Industrial Revolution: Boom for the Accounting Profession and Panacea for Pandemic”. The theme was specifically chosen to discuss the effects of the 4th Industrial Revolution on the accounting profession.

The lead paper entitled “Digital Revolution: The Accountancy Profession and the Future of Work” to be taken by the IFAC President, will focus on how Nigeria can benefit from the 4th Industrial Revolution (IR) which is driven by rapidly changing digital technologies which has continued to transform societies, economies, professions and organizations.

The Plenary session two entitled “Redefining a New Model of Accountable Leadership in Nigeria in the 4th Industrial Revolution” will be delivered by HRH Muhammad Lamido Sanusi, CON, former CBN Governor. This Paper will examine how a Digital Nigeria will drive accountable leadership. It will also make recommendations on how Nigerian leaders can quickly adapt to digital technologies. Furthermore, this Paper will demonstrate what accountable leadership will look like in a digital age as well as highlight how Nigeria, with a significant youth population can benefit from the ongoing digital revolution to harness the capabilities of the growing youth population like we have in the more advanced digital nations.

Taxation in a Digital Economy: Prospects and Challenges” is the focus of the third plenary session. It will be taken by the Executive Chairman of the Federal Internal Revenue Service (FIRS) Mohammed Nami. This Paper will examine the prospects and challenges of taxation in a digital economy whilst evaluating the efficacy of the amendments proposed and effected to date by the National Assembly in Nigeria and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Other papers to be delivered include: Entrepreneurship: The Bane for the Development of Emerging Economies through Technological Advancements; Internet of Things: The role of Communications Companies.

Other prominent speakers billed to speak on the various topics associated with the conference are: Mr. Ben. Afudego, Partner, Consulting Leader West Africa, Ernst &Young; Mr. Joseph Tegbe, Partner, KPMG; Chief Judge, Borno State State High Court, Justice Kashim Zannah; Mr. Yomi Olugbenro, Partner, West Africa Tax Leader, Deloitte; Mr. Olubayo Adekanmbi, Chief Transformation Officer, MTN, Nigeria; Mr. Ademola Adebise, MD/CEO, Wema Bank Plc; and Mr. Femi Osinubi, Partner Technological/Digital Leader, PwC, among other eminent professionals,

The conference which will hold physically and virtually will be conducted in strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol as stipulated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The conference communiqué will be forwarded to the government at the end of the conference.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) was established by Act of Parliament Number 15 of 1965 to regulate the practice of Accountancy Profession in Nigeria. ICAN is a founding member of the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC), Pan African Federation of Accountants (PAFA) and the Association of Accountancy Bodies in West Africa (ABWA).

