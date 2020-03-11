Sanusi: Government action unconstitutional, illegal – Don

Prof. Muhammed Akanbi, a lecturer with the Faculty of Law, University of Ilorin, has described the banishment of the deposed Emir of Kano, Malam Sanusi Lamido-Sanusi II, as unconstitutional, illegal and violation of his fundamental human rights.

Akanbi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Illorin.

The legal luminary, who described the banishment of the deposed monarch from Kano to Awe in Nasarawa State as a colonial practice, added that it was also an infringement on his fundamental human rights.

“The banishment was a colonial rule which the military regimes imbibed after independence. Every Nigerian, regardless of status is free to live in any part of the country.

“So, the decision of the Kano State Government to banish the deposed emir is an infringement on his rights,” the don said.

He, however, explained that government should allow the deposed Emir sign an undertaking to ensure that his presence in Kano state would not constitute security threat.

Akanbi advised Nigerian leaders to always abide by rules guiding constitutional democracy to have good governance worthy of emulation.

NAN recalls that Sanusi II was deposed by the Kano state government on Tuesday and immediately appointed Aminu Ado Bayero as his successor.

The deposed Emir, who was former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, was dethroned by the state government because of alleged insurbodination. (NAN)