Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa: A Shining Star at the Abuja Spokesperson’s Summit

By Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu

It was a day of glitz and glamour in Abuja during the prestigious summit of the spokespersons and award presentation organized by the Nigeria Institute of public relations.

The hall of the summit at International Conference Centre, Abuja, was elegantly decorated with sparkling lights and colorful banners, creating a festive and celebratory atmosphere. Guests were dressed in their finest attire, adding value to the air of sophistication and grandeur.

The summit showcased the best and brightest individuals who were making positive impacts on their community and beyond. It was a momentous occasion that brought together people from all walks of life to celebrate the power of dedication, hardwork, and excellence.

Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the Director-General, Media and Public Relations, Government House, Kano, who is also the official spokesperson of the Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, was among those who participated at the maiden summit.

It was an event where spokespeople from all over the country gathered to exchange ideas and strategies for effective communication with the public.

Excited for the opportunity to represent his state, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa prepared diligently for the summit. He studied the latest trends in communication, practiced his public speaking skills, and even reached out to his colleagues for advice. On the D-day, he stood confidently before the audience, ready to share his insights and experiences. Bature took his role seriously and worked tirelessly to ensure that the voice of Kano state government, and Governor Yusuf was heard.

Sanusi is a distinguished broadcast-journalist turned proactive and reactive Public Relations maestro, who plays a pivotal role as the spokesperson for the Executive Governor of Kano State.

His tireless efforts and unmatched commitment did not go unnoticed. Sanusi Bature’s exceptional performance as the spokesperson for Governor Yusuf earned him the prestigious accolade of “Spokesperson of the Year, Executive Arm,” by the esteemed Public Relations body, NIPR Nigeria.

This rare recognition by the NIPR did not only celebrate Sanusi Bature’s individual achievements, but also underscores the critical role of effective communication skills he carries, in shaping political campaigns and positive propaganda.

Throughout the arduous journey from campaign trails to courtroom dramas, that later confirmed Governor Yusuf as the authentic and widely-accepted Executive Governor of Kano state, Sanusi Bature’s voice was heard loud and clear, as a beacon of hope, optimism and courage; traits of communication prowess you cannot take away from him.

His astute understanding of public sentiment coupled with his ability to craft and move compelling narratives ensured that Governor Yusuf’s message resonated with the masses, cementing his popularity and electoral victory.

As he spoke, Sanusi captivated the audience with his eloquence and passion. He shared stories of the challenges and triumphs of his state, highlighting the efforts of the government to improve the lives of its citizens. His words resonated with the audience, who were inspired by his dedication and commitment to serving his state.

Also at the summit, Sanusi Bature received a standing ovation from the crowd. His fellow spokespersons praised him for his exceptional performance, and some even sought his advice on how to better communicate with their people and their principals. Bature was humbled by the recognition, but he knew that his work was far from over.

Bature’s success at the Spokesperson Summit not only elevated his career but also brought much-needed attention to the city of Kano. His dedication to serving his state shone brightly at the summit, and his influence continued to grow as he worked tirelessly to make a difference in the lives of the people he served. He also received an award of recognition for his selfless service to the state as the best spokesperson in the country.

While receiving the award. the hall erupted in applause as he held up the award, a smile spreading across his face. It was a truly proud moment for everyone in attendance. Upon returning to Kano, Bature presented the award he received at the summit to his principal, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf. The Governor turned to Bature and shook his hand, saying “congratulations for this prestigious award.”

The ceremony in Abuja witnessed different caliber of people in various sectors of the country, among them is the Minister of information, Muhammad Idris, and other top gurus in the PR industry.

Ibrahim is the Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor of Kano State.