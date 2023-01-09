Sanlam Life Insurance restates commitment to delivering excellent services

By Rukayat Adeyemi

Sanlam Life Insurance Nigeria Ltd., formerly FBNInsurance, has reiterated its commitment to delivering best-in-class services to its teeming customers in 2023.

The Managing Director of the company, Mr Tunde Mimiko, gave the assurance in a statement by Mr Bankole Banjo, Senior Marketing Services Coordinator, Sanlam Life Insurance, on Monday in Lagos.

Mimiko appreciated the insurance company’s customers for their unflinching support throughout year 2022 despite the economic challenges.

He assured its clients of the insurer’s renewed vigour and greater capacity to add value to them in the new year.

“As our valued customer, our full integration into the amazing Sanlam family assures you of best-in-class services across our touchpoints nationwide.

“We are here to aid your life journey and help you live with confidence.

“Our doors are wide open and we have various channels through which you can reach us.

“We will always be glad to listen to you, work and walk with you,” he said.

Sanlam, founded in 1918 as a life insurance company, has a market capitalisation of over 8 billion dollars, operating profit before tax of 1 billion dollars and over 154,000 employees globally. (NAN)