Sanlam boss bags 2023 CEO Today Africa Award

By Rukayat Adeyemi

Mr Bode Opadokun, Managing Director/CEO, Sanlam General Insurance Nigeria Ltd., has bagged the prestigious 2023 CEO Today Africa Award.

Mr Ajibola Liyide, Marketing and Corporate Communications Manager, Sanlam General Insurance, said this in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Lagos.

Liyide said that the CEO Today Africa Awards celebrates exceptional leaders who are revolutionising business landscape in Africa.

He explained that the prestigious award recognises individuals who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, achieved remarkable success and made significant contributions to their industries.

According to him, Opadokun’s emergence as the winner of the esteemed accolade, solidifies his position as a prominent figure in the African business community

Liyide described Opadokun as an accomplished business leader and insurance mogul with a remarkable track record in the financial services sector.

“The selection process for the CEO Today Africa Awards is rigorous and comprehensive.

“A panel of industry experts carefully evaluates the nominees based on a range of criteria, including leadership skills, financial performance, innovation, strategic vision and industry impact.

“The winners are chosen based on their exceptional achievements and their ability to inspire and lead their teams to success,” he said.

According to him, Opadokun is an insightful and versatile insurance professional with over three decades’ work of experience in underwriting, marketing and executive managerial experience.

Liyide stated that the managing director’s areas of expertise included: general business, special risks, and agricultural insurance.

He noted that Opadokun’s dedication to fostering a culture of innovation and creativity had resulted in the development of disruptive products and services in the insurance industry.

Liyide said that the managing director’s forward-thinking approach had allowed him to stay ahead of the curve and drive success for himself and the organisations he leads.

“Opadokun led the Sanlam General Insurance business to be the first insurance company in Nigeria to use a dynamic USSD code to resolve a motor insurance claim in less than 40 minutes,” he added.

Responding, Opadokun expressed appreciation to everyone and thanked the staff of Sanlam General Insurance for their effort to make the underwriting firm thrive.

“I am deeply honoured to receive the 2023 CEO Today Africa Award,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports other notable winners of the award from Nigeria as the CEO, First Pension Custodian, Mr Oloruntimilehin George, and the CEO, BUA Cement, Mr Yusuf Binju.

Sanlam Life Insurance Nigeria Ltd. and Sanlam General Insurance Nigeria Ltd. are formerly FBN Insurance and FBN General Insurance.

The underwriter is a member of Sanlam Pan Africa (SPA), with a strong presence in 33 countries on the African continent and ha become Nigeria’s fastest-growing insurance company with multiple awards. (NAN)

