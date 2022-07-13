Sankara applauds Tinubu for choosing credible Vice Presidential candidate

By Haruna Salami

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Information and National Orientation, Senator Danladi Abdullahi Sankara has expressed confidence and full support on the choice of Senator Kashim Shettima by Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu as his Vice Presidential Candidate.

In a statement signed by Muhammad Nazifi, Media Aide to Sankara, the Jigawa North West lawmaker said the choice of Senator Kashim has further brightened the chances of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to secure victory in the general election scheduled for next year.

Sankara who also holds the traditional title of Dallatun Ringim reacted to this development while addressing party leaders and supporter during the week in Jigawa State.

He expressed confidence in the wisdom of Asiwaju Tinubu and capabilities of Senator Kashim Shettima who he described as “competent, cerebral , tested and accomplished leader and administrator” that would add value to the presidency of Bola Tinubu in the service of the nation.

Updating the party leaders and supporters, Sankara said “by the choice of Senator Kashim Shettima as his running mate for the next year general election, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has proved himself as a leader with great wisdom and vision to assemble capable people to assist him provide the desired leadership that would improve the welfare of Nigerians.

“Senator Shettima is capable and well prepared. We are together with him in this 9th Senate and everyone is aware of his leadership capabilities. He will compliment efforts of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to bring about the desired progress and development of the nation”.

Sankara emphasised on the issue of Muslim-Muslim ticket, pointing out that there was no cause for alarm or apprehension by any group , especially as both Asiwaju Tinubu and Shettima are patriotic and well meaning Nigerians who are very conscious of the requirements of equity and justice in leadership and public administration.

“On the issue of Muslim-Muslim ticket, I am convinced that there is no cause for alarm or apprehension by any group or individual. We are more particular about the capacity of the leaders to carry everyone along ,and we are convinced that by their track record both Shettima and Asiwaju Tinubu are liberal minded leaders capable of carrying everyone along.

“Besides, we must all remember that this is not the first time we are having two leaders of the same faith contesting for the offices of President and Vice President.” … “Remember that in 1979 Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, a Christian paired with Professor Ishaya Audu, another Christian to contest the presidency. In the same election circle, Chief Obafemi Awolowo , a Christian paired with Chief Philip Umeadi, another Christian to contest the presidency.

He said there are other two or three past instances during the military era when two leaders of the same religious faith were president and vice president. There is no cause for alarm at all.

“We are more particular about competence, capability and capacity to win election, and we are on course”, Senator Danladi Sankara further clarified.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

