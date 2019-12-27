Sanitation: Kano Govt shuts Sharada market slaughterhouse

The Kano State Government on Friday shut down a slaughterhouse at the Sharada market for its poor sanitary condition.

The Chairman of the state’s Sanitation Committee, Dr Kabiru Getso, announced the decision after monitoring the monthly environmental sanitation exercise in the state.

The Kano Sanitation Committee monitored the monthly environmental sanitation for markets, motor parks and workplaces in Kano on Friday.

Getso, who doubled as the Commissioner for Environment in Kano State, said the ministry is responsible for the quality of hygiene of people and their environment.

According to him, the condition of the slaughterhouse at the market is worrisome due to the health hazard multiple activities conducted around the area posed to people.

“The slaughterhouse is very filthy and has no disposal plan which allows contaminated water to gather around the site, posing hazard to the people who purchase meat in the area,” Getso said.

He also expressed concern over the poor condition of public convenience at the market, saying that there was need for the market management to sanitise it.

He said: “We are giving the management an ultimatum of two weeks to clean the water passage and the environment in general and failure to do that will attract sanction by the committee.”

Getso lauded the efforts of the poultry section of the market for their a