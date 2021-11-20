Sanitation agency urges FCT residents to partner private sector on commercial toilets

November 20, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Environment, Project 0



Dr Muhammad Danhassan, Executive Director, Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA), has urged FCT residents partner with the private sector provide commercial toilets in markets and other business areas.

He made the call at a public sensitisation mark World Toilet Day, at Bwari market, on Friday, in Abuja.

According him, provision of standard toilets can impact greatly on the nation’s economy by creating more wealth and employment opportunities, thereby reducing the number of people living below the poverty line.

“The significance of the celebration of toilets raises about the 3.6 billion people globally living access safely managed sanitation.

“When some people in a community do not have safe toilets, everyone’s health threatened.

“ Poor sanitation contaminates drinking-water sources, rivers, and food crops, spreading deadly diseases among the larger population,” he said.

He highlighted the various diseases prevalent in our society due poor hygiene during and after using toilets, urging maximum cooperation uplift the living standards of community members.

”It high time stop open defecation practice because of the diseases it causes, such as cholera, malaria, diarrhoea, among others”, the RUWASSA said..

He, therefore, urged residents of the FCT give support and maximum cooperation the administration within communities, in order uplift the living standards of the citizens.

Mrs Aisha Bakpet, Head of department, Sanitation, in RUWASSA, introduced a modern latrine plastic device called ‘Sato Pan’ which, she described, as healthier and safer for low income earners, especially those living in rural and semi-urban areas.

She also appealed the residents imbibe the culture and use of the Sato Pan, because of its cost effectiveness. (NAN) 

Tags: , ,