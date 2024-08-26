Sani visits Kuriga pry school, lauds improvements in infrastructure, security

Uba Sani of Kaduna State has expressed delight with the significant progress made at the Kuriga Primary School,

By Hussaina Yakubu



Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State has expressed delight with the significant progress made at the Kuriga Primary School, citing improvement in infrastructure and the students’ learning environment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sani spoke during his visit to the school in Chikum Local Government Area.

He said, “I am very happy today, as you can see how excited the children are to see me.

”The school has been restructured, remodeled, and furnished, which has greatly enhanced their academic environment.”

The governor also highlighted the feedback he received from the teachers, noting their high spirits and satisfaction with the improvements.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to education, stating, “The people of Kuriga have been peaceful, and as I promised, we are remodeling not only Kuriga Primary School but also about 600 other schools across the state.

Sani emphasised the success of the state’s Safe School Initiative, revealing that over 200 schools have been remodeled, rebuilt, and fenced to ensure a secure learning environment for students.

“Education is a top priority for our government because it is a great equalizer.

”We must provide quality education to the children of the poor so they can compete and excel as they progress in life,” the governor added.

Sani expressed satisfaction with the improved security situation in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area.

He praised the efforts of the security agencies and the cooperation of community members in achieving this level of peace.

“Last year, we faced numerous challenges, with daily kidnappings and banditry between Kaduna, Kuriga, and Birnin-Gwari.

”Today, I must commend the security agencies and the community members for their collaboration, which has brought peace to the area,” he said. (NAN)