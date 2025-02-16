Sani to decampees: APC is one family

Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State says the All Progressives Congress (APC) is one and will remain the same up to 2027 and beyond.

By Hussaina Yakubu

Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State says the All Progressives Congress (APC) is one and will remain the same up to 2027 and beyond.

Sani also assured the 50 political stalwarts that defected to the APC that they would enjoy the same rights and privileges like every other members of the party.

The Governor spoke when he addressed a mammoth crowd of the party’s supporters at the Murtala Square at a mega rally held on Saturday.

Sani said that there was no any difference between a party member that joined it recently and the ones that have been in APC ten years ago.

He said: ‘’Someone who joined APC today and the one who has been a foundation member 10 years ago, they are of the same status. They will enjoy the same rights and privileges.”

Sani urged the decampees to notify their supporters of the readiness of APC to accept them into the party as their doors were still open to accept more defectors.

According to him, the popularity and acceptability of APC is because of the its just leadership at both the state and federal levels.

Sani added that the party has come to stay in Kaduna State, the entire North and Nigeria as a whole.

‘’In the 2027 election, the electorate will vote for APC in all the elections, from top to bottom.

“At the top, our leader, President Bola Tinubu will be elected.

“At the state level, the party will be voted for at the gubernatorial, National and State Assemblies elections, by the Grace of God,’’ he said.

The Governor promised that more projects would be executed in all the nooks and crannies of the state, irrespective of party affiliations and ethno-religious considerations.

‘’Politics is different from governance. We will be fair to all, whether or not they voted for us, because that is the oath of office that we swore to uphold as leaders,’’ he further said.

Sani l, who argued that leaders were not infallible and they were bound to make mistakes like anyone, pleaded with the led to always point out their mistakes with a view to correcting them.

The governor reminded the APC faithful that the leaders would be held accountable in the hereafter regarding how they led the people whom God had entrusted on them.

Prominent amongst those who decamped to APC were; former Governor of the state, Alhaji Muktar Ramalan-Yero, Sen. Shehu Sani, Sen. Suleiman Hunkuyi, the gubernatorial candidate of NNPP in the 2023 General Elections and Alhaji Sani Sha’aban, also former gubernatorial candidate.

Others were: Sen. Danjuma Laah who represented Zone three at the Senate on the platform of PDP, Alhaji Abubakar Mustapha, former National Organising Secretary of PDP and Amb. Sule Buba, former Nigeria’s Envoy to South Korea.

(NAN)