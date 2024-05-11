Sani receives Prince Harry,  commits to bringing hope to weak, vulnerable

Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State has reiterated his commitment to bringing hope to the weak and vulnerable.

By Hussaina Yakubu

Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State has reiterated his commitment to bringing hope to the weak and vulnerable.

Sani made this known in his remarks when he received Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, on a courtesy visit on Friday in Kaduna.

He said the visit reminded him of another happy event 68 years ago, when the late Queen Elizabeth II, his grandmother, was welcomed to Kaduna on 2nd February, 1956, by a revered leader, the Premier of Northern Nigeria, late Sir Ahmadu Bello.

Sani also described him as a symbol of courage, perseverance, compassion, and the oneness of humanity.

He commended his visitor for selfless service to the United Kingdom and humanity adding that he made a mark in the UK’s Air Force, attaining the rank of Captain.

Sani said, ” In spite of your privileged upbringing and position in the royal family, you opted to go to the battlefield in the service of your country.

”You are an inspiration to the youths and an epitome of patriotism.”

The governor further saluted Harry for exemplary activism in the area of wildlife conservation, especially in Africa and his help to found a Charity for children in Lesotho.

According to him, Nigeria and the UK have had a long standing relationship, adding that the first British Governor of Northern Nigeria, Sir Frederick Lugard chose to operate from Kaduna due to its proximity to the Lagos – Kano rail line.

He explained that Kaduna became the capital of former Northern Nigeria in 1917, saying, ” to date, Kaduna remains the political and cultural capital of Northern Nigeria.”

Sani expressed appreciation to the prince for identifying with the Armed Forces of Nigeria, and for his commitment to inspiring and supporting the troops.

Harry paid the visit to Kaduna to check on Nigerian troops who were wounded across the various theaters of operations and currently receiving treatment at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital.

Harry, who was warmly welcomed at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House by Sani said his visit was to further boost the morale of the wounded soldiers that hope was not lost.

He said that reports he had earlier received from the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, indicated that the ‘Invictus Games’, his initiative, brought joy to the injured troops from Nigeria.

Harry said that participating in the games has a positive impact on the morale of the wounded troops, restoring smiles to their faces.

He, however, stressed the imperative of boosting the spirits of the soldiers and ensuring that in spite of their injuries, their lives were not over.

Harry emphasized the role of sports and the support their families receive in the rehabilitation of the soldiers.(NAN)