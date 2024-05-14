Sani launches renovation project of Panteka market in Kaduna

Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State has inaugurated the construction of the remodeled Panteka fabrication market, saying that when completed, it will be a major hub for skills and technology acquisition in the North

The PANTEKA market Chairman, Alhaji

Sule Gujiya, Gov. Uba Sani and Prof. Idris Bugaje at the Panteka market rebuilding inaguration

Sani said the remodeled Panteka would be provided with modern facilities and access roads to attract patronage from other states and boost businesses in the market.

The governor said the new market would have access roads,clinic, fire service, conveniences, an ICT centre, in addition to skill acquisition centres to create job.and investment opportunities.

Sani expressed commitment to building people and adding value to their sources of livelihood, adding, ”the new Panteka will also be provided with transformers to provide power.”

On his part, the Executive Secretary, National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Prof. Idris Bugaje, disclosed that the old Panteka market houses 38,000 artisans and apprentices.

According to hum, they are receiving training in different skills while describing the market as the largest informal technology hub in Africa.

The NBTE boss said, ”The Panteka market today is a name synonymous with hard work, resilience, job creation, poverty alleviation, creativity, innovation, and a beacon of hope for unemployed youths.”

Bugaje said that the market had since 2021 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Kaduna Polytechnic to facilitate the formalisation of skills training in the market.

He stated that some of the apprentices graduated in November 2023.

Bugaje said, “Panteka is the largest informal technology hub in Africa. Even its equivalent in Kenya and Tanzania, the ‘Jua Kali’, counts their members in single-digit thousands.

“Panteka is a heritage site with a vibrant history linked to the building of the city of Kaduna, the former capital of the Northern Region.

”Panteka is now a brand, well respected across the nation and even in many ECOWAS countries. Panteka has finally become an institution.The transformation of Panteka at this time is very appropriate.

“Therefore, notwithstanding the MoU with Kaduna Polytechnic, Panteka has now been granted, by the NBTE, the status of a full-fledged Training Centre.

”We hope they will apply the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) to get more of their apprentices certified.”

In his remarks, the Chairman of Panteka market, Alhaji Sule Gujiya, commended Sani and Bugaje for their conscious efforts to give the market a face-lift and the workers a sense of belonging.(NAN)



By Hussaina Yakubu