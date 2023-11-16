Sani launches NNDC’s Ethic and Business Code

By Hussaina Yakubu

Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State on Thurafau in Kaduna launched a new Code of eEhics and Business Conduct for the New Nigerian Development Company Limited (NNDC).

In his remarks, the governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Abdulkadir Mayere said that NNDC represented only a few major initiatives of the founding fathers of Northern Nigeria.

Sani said the event marked a significant milestone in the history of NNDC

He said, ” I understand the NNDC Code of Ethics and Business Conduct serves as a guiding compass, outlining the moral and professional principles that govern the ethical behavior and actions of all stakeholders of the company.*

Sani expressed delight at the desire of the Board and Management of the company to recognize this significant aspect of improving it in line with global best practices.

The governor said that the launch of the code was a remarkable step to further boost investment confidence and securing the timeless goodwill the company had built over the years.

Sani said, “I congratulate the board, management, and staff of NNDC and its subsidiaries for this timely innovation.

“I hope that the necessary synergy already being built across wider frontiers of businesses by the company would further accelerate what was witnessed.”

According to him, as the gateway and hub of the region, the significance of Kaduna State for the NNDC was much more than being a host.

“And with the resumption of direct flights to Kaduna due to the improved security situation, the status of Kaduna as the gateway has truly returned,” he added.

Sani pledged his commitment in partnership with the NNDC for the benefit of the region and the nation at large.

He also assured them of appropriate policies and legal framework and to continue to provide a conducive environment for businesses to thrive as the records of improvement in the Ease of Doing Business in the State had remained encouraging.

Sani said, “As a government, we are determined to continue to encourage investments and provide the necessary enablers to improve the economy and wellbeing of our people.”

Speaking also on the brief introduction of the code, the Executive Chairman, Stratecom International Limited, Kaduna,

Alhaji Hassan Muhammadu it would serve as a guiding compass in outlining the moral and professional principles that govern the ethical behavior and actions of all stakeholders of the Company.

He said that the code included a range of principles and rules that direct various aspects of conduct, such as integrity, honesty, respect, fairness, confidentiality, and professionalism.

Muhammadu said, “It is designed to promote the highest ethical behavior, maintain the NNDC Group’s values, protect stakeholders’ interests, and uphold the reputation and credibility of the Company.”

Earlier, the Chairman SSG’s Forum of 19 Northern States, who is also the SSG to Gombe State Government, Prof. Ibrahim Njodi, lamented how the north was lagging behind in spite of being endowed with lots of economic potential.

Njodi pledged the support of all the SSGs in revitalizing the operations of the NNDC to sustain the legacies of the late Premier of Northern Region, Sir Ahmadu Bello.

Earlier in his remark, the Managing Director, NNDC, Malam Shehu Mai-Bornu, explained that tje code would serve as a guiding compass, outlining the moral and professional principles that govern the ethical behaviour and actions of all stakeholders of the firm.

The managing director urged all the stakeholders to ensure strict compliance with code so as to achieve the desired objective.(NAN)

