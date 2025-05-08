Sani lauds Dangote’s fight against hunger

Uba Sani has commended business mogul, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and the Aliko Dangote Foundation for their unrelenting commitment to the fight against hunger and poverty in Nigeria.

By Hussaina Yakubu



Gov. Uba Sani has commended business mogul, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and the Aliko Dangote Foundation for their unrelenting commitment to the fight against hunger and poverty in Nigeria.

The Governor gave the commendation during the distribution of 35,000 bags of 10 kilgrams of rice to the 23 local governments of Kaduna State by the foundation on Thursday.

Sani, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Sani Kila, said that each local government would get 1,522 bags, adding that the foundation’s interventions have been well targeted and impactful.

The governor emphasised, ‘’the Aliko Dangote’s social protection initiatives align with the policies and programmes of our administration on social investment.

‘’Since the inception of our administration, we have impacted on the lives of our citizens through the delivery of basic services with a focus on health, education and social protection.

‘’We have been supporting economic recovery through inclusive growth and development, financial inclusion and literacy for the poor and vulnerable.

“Other intervention were humanitarian responses focusing on Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), and improving peace, safety and security,’’ Sani added.

The governor promised to continue to partner with people-focused foundations like Aliko Dangote foundation to improve the living conditions of the poor and vulnerable in our state.

Speaking at the event, Alhaji Sadiq Ahmed, the representative of the foundation, said its ‘Annual National Food Intervention Project’ was targeting over one million less-privileged Nigerians nationwide.

According to him, the distribution cuts across all the 774 local governments, adding,”it is un line with the core values of Alhaji Aliko Dangote’s businesses and the Aliko Dangote Foundation.”

Ahmed said that the initiative embodied compassion, solidarity and shared responsibility, which were part of the foundation’s response to the current economic challenges in the country.

He further said that the distribution of palliatives reflected the foundation’s commitment to supporting communities across Nigeria in line with its core values.

The representative of the 23 local governments Chairmen, Gambo Zion, appreciated the foundation for the invaluable gesture and partnership.

Zion, who is also the Chairman of Kaduna North LGA, said the gesture would go along way in alleviating the suffering of the vulnerabled in the society (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)