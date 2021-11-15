Sani Dangote, a non executive director, Dangote Cement is dead

Alhaji Sani Dangote, a Non-Executive Director of Dangote Cement Plc died on Sunday, an official has said.

The Deputy Company Secretary, Mr Edward Imoedemhe, on behalf Dangote Cement, disclosed in a notice to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited on Monday in Lagos.

Imoedemhe said that the deceased was a businessman with more than 30 years experience in various sectors of the Nigerian economy including manufacturing, agriculture and oil services.

“He was the Vice President of Dangote Industries Ltd and sat on the board of several other companies.

“He was also the Deputy Chairman of African Gum Arabic Producers Association and a fellow of the Nigeria Institute of Shipping.

” He was also the president of the fertiliser producers and suppliers association of Nigeria.

“The board and management of the company express their condolences and pray that God grants his family and friends the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss,” he said.(NAN)

