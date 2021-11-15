Sani Dangote, a non executive director, Dangote Cement is dead

Alhaji Sani Dangote, a Non-Executive Director Dangote Cement Plc died on Sunday, an official has said.

The Deputy Company Secretary, Mr Edward Imoedemhe, on behalf Dangote Cement, disclosed in a notice the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited on Monday in Lagos.

Imoedemhe said that the deceased was a businessman with 30 experience in various sectors the Nigerian economy including manufacturing, and oil services.

“He was the Dangote Industries Ltd and sat on the board several other companies.

“He was also the Deputy Chairman African Gum Arabic Producers Association and a fellow the Nigeria Institute Shipping.

” He was also the president the fertiliser producers and suppliers association Nigeria.

“The board and management the company express their condolences and pray that God grants his family and friends the fortitude bear the irreplaceable loss,” he said.(NAN) 

