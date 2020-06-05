Sani Bello warns against fertilizer price hike

Share the news















Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has warned against the sale of fertlizer above government approved price.

Governor Sani Bello gave the warning when he visited Savannah Fertilizer Services, Kontagora, .

He called for proper coordination towards the sale of fertilizer so that it gets to the real farmers.

According to him, anyone found selling the product above government approved price should be reported to the appropriate authority so that action would be taken.

He decried the situation whereby the fertilizer ends up in the hands of non-farmers which is the main reason for the price hike.

The General Manager, Savannah Fertilizer Services Limited, Danjuma Alhassan while taking the governor round the facility said that they produce about 1000 bags daily.

Alhassan said that they are in touch with real farmers, assuring the governor that the product will get to the real farmers.

The newly established fertilizer factory is being supported by the government through the provision of raw materials, while the product is being supplied in three States, Niger, Kaduna and Katsina….

The Governor also inspected the ongoing road construction along kontagora -kampanin waya town

