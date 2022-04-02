Sani Bello urges Muslim Ummah to pray for peace

Governor Abubakar Sani has congratulated Muslim Ummah in Niger State and beyond on the commencement of Ramadan fast.

Governor Sani Bello who described the Holy month as a period for sober reflection, sacrifice, abstinence and supplications to Almighty Allah, explained that Ramadan fast is one of the five pillars of Muslim faith, and urged Muslims to take advantage of the period to pray for Niger State in particular and Nigeria in general for an end to the security challenges bedeviling the society.

Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello enjoined Muslim faithful to use Ramadan to show love to their neighbours and pray for sustainable of peace and unity.

The governor also urged Muslims to exemplify the teachings of the holy prophet (PBUH) by remembering those who are in need and use ‬it as a period of intense spiritual renewal.

He reiterated the need for the people to use the period to offer prayers to God to bring about healing and repentance.

“This is a period of intense spiritual renewal and when Muslims everywhere reflect upon the guidance that comes with faith.”

“A time to focus and reflect on the deeds of empathy and spiritual growth, forgiveness, and resilience, compassion for those less fortunate, and unity across communities.‬”

Governor Sani Bello reassured Nigerlites of his commitment to their security and well-being despite the challenges, stressing that they are surmountable.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

