Sani Bello to Nigerians: Shun divisive tendencies

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has called on all Nigerians to shun all divisive tendencies and reflect more on what unite them as a people rather than what divides them.

Governor Sani Bello, in a congratulatory message to mark the 61st year anniversary of Nigeria’s nationhood, said although there might be lots of misgivings in the country, Nigeria as a nation still has reasons to thank God.

The Governor said, looking at how the country was during the Colonial rule and what it is now, appreciable progress has been made.

He stated that insecurity and the current state of the nation’s economy might be worrisome, but believes that there will be light at the end of the tunnel as government, both at federal and state levels, are making concerted efforts to curtail the situation.

Governor Sani Bello, who felicitated with all Nigerians on the occasion of the 61st independence day celebration, urged them to have a deep and sober reflections on their individual and collective contributions to nation building adding that adjustments should be made where necessary in order to move the country forward.

The Governor then prayed God to continue to keep Nigeria as one indivisible entity where peace, justice, equity and fairness will take centre stage so as to achieve the desired development.

The Governor used the opportunity to reassure Nigerlites that his administration remains focused in delivering service to the people emphasizing that protecting the lives and property of its citizens will not be compromised.

He tasked the people to be constantly vigilant and security conscious, and always assist security agencies with credible intelligence that will facilitate and guarantee effective discharge of their duties.

