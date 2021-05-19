Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has received the second jab of Oxford Astrazenece COVID-19 vaccine, as the State flags off the second dose exercise.

The Governor, his Deputy and members of the State Executive Council present at the Government House for the weekly council meeting, were administered the vaccine.

Speaking after receiving the second jab, Governor Sani Bello said the turn out for the first phase of the vaccine was impressive and encouraged those that had been administered the first dose to ensure they receive the second jab while enjoining those who are yet to take the first dose to endeavour they do that as the vaccine is safe.

“I want to assure everyone that the vaccine is safe. I encourage you to take it, it will keep you and your loved ones atleast safe. The older ones especially should take it”, he said.

Earlier, Commissioner for Health and Hospital Services, Dr. Muhammad Makusidi explained that the state received the total of 89,600 doses as at today, adding that 44,860 doses were used in the first phase and that enough doses are available for the second phase exercise of the vaccination.

The Commissioner assured that all eligible persons for the second dose will be administered the vaccine.

Giving brief on the current status of the state on COVID-19, Dr. Makusidi said so far there are 930 positive cases in the state including 66 health workers and 20 deaths.

He however disclosed that there has not been any positive case in the state in the last two months, pointing out that they have continued to carry out measures to combat the further spread of the disease in the State.

It will be recall that the Governor received the first dose of the vaccine on the 9th of March, 2021 and directed all the State Executive Council members to take the vaccine or not be allowed into the weekly meetings of the State Council.

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

