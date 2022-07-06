Sani Bello shocked over sudden death of OPEC Sec. Gen. Barkindo

By Chimezie Godfrey

Niger State Governor and Chairman North Central states Governor’s Forum (NCSGF) Abubakar Sani Bello has expressed shock over the sudden demise of the outgoing Secretary General of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo.

The Governor in a statement described the death of Sanusi Barkindo as a great loss not only to Nigeria, but to global energy community.

Governor Sani Bello who recounted the efforts of the deceased to withstand the numerous challenges that confronted the industry and the meritorious service of late Barkindo said the deceased was indeed a worthy ambassador of the nation that should be celebrated despite his sudden death.

“I received the news of his death with rude shock because few hours before the news, he was full of life. However, we cannot question whatever Allah has allowed to happened”.

“It is truly painful and shocking but we still have to accept it as the will of Allah. And be console with the fact that he lived a selfless and impactful life. I pray that Aljannah Firdausi will be his final abode,” he stated.

He also prayed Allah to comfort the immediate and extended family members as well as close associates of the deceased.

Late Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo Secretary General OPEC whose tenure was to end later this month, delivered a speech at the Nigeria Oil and Gas Conference in Abuja and was hosted in a short reception by President Muhammadu Buhari few hours before his death.

