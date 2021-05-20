Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello says he has received with rude shock the death of Bashir Namaska, son of the Emir of Kontagora Alh. Saidu Umaru Namaska.

In a condolence message, the Governor described the death of the Prince as heartbreaking and devastating and condoled with the Emir and the people of Kontagora Emirate over the loss.

Governor Sani Bello said ” it is really disheartening to hear about the death of Bashir, especially at a time when intense Military operations are on going in some parts of the state to rid the State of criminal elements”.

According to the Governor, “as painful as the death is, the situation will only spur my administration to ensure that the fight against banditry in the state is won. My deepest condolence goes to the Emir and the people of Kontagora Emirate as this is indeed a great loss but we should all be consoled by the fact that it is a necessary end for all mortals”.

The Governor prayed God to forgive all the shortcomings of the deceased and grant them Aljannah Firdausi as well as give the Emir, people of the Emirate, and close associates the fortitude to bear the loss.

Late Bashir Namaska was reported to have been killed along side others by bandits at his father’s farm at Masuga village, on Kontagora-Rijau road, Thursday evening.

Born in 1979, the deceased was among many sons of the Emir of Kontagora.

He served Kontagora Emirate in many capacities among which were the District Head of Kontagora1 and Sardaunan Kontagora, the positions he held until his demise.

He was also the Director General, Niger State Public Procurement Board between 2013 and 2015 where he contributed immensely to the growth and development of the state.

