Sani Bello says Supreme Court verdict affirms people’s mandate

Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has described his landmark victory at the Supreme Court as the will of God and reaffirmation of the people’s mandate.

According to a press relese signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel Berje, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello stated this shortly after the judgment made by the supreme court in Abuja , which he believes would enable the government focus on meeting its mandate to Nigerlites.

He reiterated that the present administration operates an all inclusive government which allows everyone to make contributions towards the development of Niger State.

He then called on everyone to join hands towards moving the state forward, irrespective of party differences or political ideologies.

Governor Sani Bello further called on Nigerlites to continue to support the government and maintain peace adding that no rancour was expected as the judgement reflects the aspirations of Nigerlites.

He commended the judiciary for exhibiting the expected fairness and restoring the hope of Nigerlites and Nigerians at large in the justice system

Earlier in the day, the supreme court in a unanimous judgement had ruled in favour of Abubakar sani Bello of the Niger as the duly elected Governor, striking out the petition of Umar Nasko of the PDP, challenging the earlier ruling of the appeal court…