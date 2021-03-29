Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has expressed determinination towards the Provision of quality health care services to the citizenry.

The state chief Executive said this when he paid an unscheduled visit to some health facilities in minna, the Niger state capital.

The Governor whom officials said has been on his toes towards changing the narrative of some sectors in the state including health sector, visited the ongoing administrative blocks, A, B, and E , female surgical ward, testing and laboratory centres under construction as well as the Molecular centre at the General Hospital Minna.

While inspecting the ongoing construction work, Governor Sani Bello emphasised the need for standard , maintaining that the remodelling of the hospital job be carried out according to specification and in record time.

Governor Abubakar sani Bello was also at the Abdulkareem Lafene State Secretariat Complex, where he inspected the newly completed Primary Healthcare Development Agency building, the Ministries of Health, Commerce and Investment as well as Information, to ascertain the level of general renovation going on at the secretariat.

At the ongoing construction site of the North Central Multipurpose Diagnostic Centre at the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) Specialist Hospital, Minna, being constructed by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation(NNPC) and Total Nigeria, Abubakar sani Bello described the project as diserable.

He said though a lot still needs to be done, the contractors handling the project have promised to deliver it by May while equipment would be provided thereafter.

“I have been told it will be completed by May, so hopefully by May/June this Diagnostic Centre will be put to use”, he said.



Speaking on the general renovation work at the secretariat, Governor Sani Bello said the renovation of the State Secretariat is to improve the welfare and working condition of the civil servants.

He added that the secretariat had been abandoned for a while, hence, his administration has seen the need to give it a facelift.

“The secretariat has been abandoned for many years, we felt we should do some renovations to improve the welfare and working condition of our staff”, he said.

The Governor assured that when the renovation is completed, the environment will be more friendly for the workers.

He however called for strict supervision of the project by ensuring that there was no compromise on the quality of the project.

Conducting the Governor round the facility, Commissioner for Health, Mohammed Makun Sidi said the facility which is being funded by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Total Nigeria is to be built in the six geo political zones in the country and the state is lucky to house that of the North Central strategically located at the IBB Specialist Hospital in order to complement services provided by the hospital.

Dr Makusidi further explained that the facility is a multi Diagnosis Centre where both emerging and conventional laboratory services including wards for admission would be made available.

He stated that the passion, commitment, and investment in the health sector by Governor Sani Bello’s administration are what made the state benefit from the project, promising that the services will commence soon.

He disclosed that the services to be provided by the centre include CT scan, mammogram for breast cancer, x-ray and ultrasound.

