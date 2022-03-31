Sani Bello pays glowing tribute to Tinubu

Niger State Governor and Chairman North Central Governors Forum (NCGF) Abubakar Sani Bello has paid glowing tributes to National Leader of All Progressives Congress APC and former Governor of Lagos State, Senator Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as he celebrated his 70th birthday.

Governor Sani Bello, in a congratulatory massage to the septuagenarian described him as a visionary and transformative leader .

The Governor said the celebrant who is also the Jagaban of Borgu Kingdom, has remained a Colossus and a phenomenon in the annals of the ruling party and the nation’s political history.

The Governor noted that the exceptional political career and service of Tinubu, has inspired so many people and has produced many successful leaders in the country.

He added that the APC National Leader is an icon, bridge builder and a patriotic elder statesman who believes in the development, unity and corporate existence of Nigeria.

“I felicitate with you on your 70th birthday Asiwaju. You are indeed an incredible leader with a large heart who has continued to be a major player in the Nigerian politics through your broad-minded and examplary leadership style.

“So many people owe their successes to your magnanimity and accommodating nature. You are truly a legend, an astute politician with uncommon intellect”, he said.

The Governor prayed for more years in good health and wisdom for the celebrant, to continue to serve humanity.

