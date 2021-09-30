Sani Bello, others visit major industrial hub in Turkey

As part of activities marking the Turkey-Nigeria business congress, Governor Abubakar Sani of Niger State, Deputy governor of Jigawa Alhaj. Umar Namadi and the Bauchi government officials as well as some private investors participating at the business visited Gebze Industrial zone Turkey.

The Industrial hub is where major industries Turkey are situated and is less expensive to invest the industries within the hub than outside of it.

The team which was there to have more involvement opportunities are more economically viable for their individual states and business organisations, was led by the CEO’s of Window of Turkey, Baraa Alsasa and Window of Nigeria, Suleiman Chiroma.

The Governor and team members  were taken through a slide presentations at the Industrial hub by the Regional Director Gebze Nil Sonmez. 

The presentations majorly centred on the activities of the 154 staff strength of the industrial zone, opportunities abound in the hub, its prospects and challenges the Industrial zone among others. 

The Regional Director who said the hub is a model in the world, announced that among the desires of the Industrial zone,  is to replicate the hub in 20 countries by the year 2023.

