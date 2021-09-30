Sani Bello, others visit major industrial hub in Turkey

As part of activities marking the Turkey-Nigeria business congress, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State, Deputy governor of Jigawa State Alhaj. Umar Namadi and the Bauchi State government officials as well as some private investors participating at the business forum visited Gebze Industrial zone in Turkey.

The Industrial hub is where major industries in Turkey are situated and is less expensive to invest in the industries within the hub than outside of it.

The team which was there to have more involvement opportunities that are more economically viable for their individual states and business organisations, was led by the CEO’s of Window of Turkey, Baraa Alsasa and Window of Nigeria, Suleiman Chiroma.

The Governor and other team members were taken through a slide presentations at the Industrial hub by the Regional Director Gebze Nil Sonmez.

The presentations majorly centred on the activities of the 154 staff strength of the industrial zone, opportunities that abound in the hub, its prospects and challenges confronting the Industrial zone among others.

The Regional Director who said the hub is a model in the world, announced that one among the desires of the Industrial zone, is to replicate the hub in 20 countries by the year 2023.

