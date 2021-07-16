Sani-Bello okays law to hang bandits, kidnappers, informants

July 16, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



Gov. Abubakar Sani-Bello of Friday signed into law, the death penalty by hanging for cattle rustlers, , kidnappers and informants in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that July 1, the State House of Assembly passed into law a bill prescribing the death penalty for informants, kidnappers, and cattle rustlers in the State.

Bello said the Kidnapping and special provisions law of 2016 was amended to provide for the punishment of informants and all those involved in the aiding and abetting of kidnapping and in the state.

He said that informants who aid and abet kidnappers would now have to face death sentence by hanging in public as now enshrined in the state law.

”The law now provides that whoever instigates any person to kidnap a person or rustle cattle, or intentionally aides, abets or facilitate by any acts of omission or commission of the offence of kidnapping and or is guilty of an offence and is liable conviction to death by hanging in public,” he said.

The governor said the punitive measure was a good stride and had become necessary given the security challenges that has continued to threaten the coexistence of the state in particular and the country at large.

He regretted the unpatriotic activities of informants who, according to him, have contributed to thwarting efforts of the security agencies in combating the nefarious activities of kidnappers and cattle rustlers.

He noted that the vigilante amendment law was meant to invigorate and the state vigilante corp for better operational efficiency in the discharge of their statutory function of complementing the efforts of our security forces.

The governor expressed hope that the signing of the state assembly Service Commission Law would further enhance the activities of legislators and solidify the already synergy between the executive and the . (NAN)

Tags: , , , , ,