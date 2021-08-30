Sani-Bello mourns Sen. Na’Allah son

Gov. Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger and Chairman North Central Governors Forum has described as tragic the killing of Capt. Abdulkarim Na’Allah by assailants.

In a statement by Mrs Mary Noel-Berje, his Chief Press Secretary, Sani-Bello said the killing indicated the level of atrocity of activities gun men to people.

The governor said that the killing a young promising man in his prime, in such a gruesome manner, was very disheartening.

He said that the fight against these criminal elements was now a task for all and sundry not just the government or security agencies alone.

Sani-Bello pointed out that the outcome of their vicious attacks; always leave a negative memory in the hearts of people.

The governor, who commiserated with the immediate and extended family members of the deceased, prayed Allah to forgive all his shortcomings.

“My heart is with the family of my friend and Brother Senator Na’Allah. Abdulkarim was like a son to me. Killing him at this age is so devastating but I believe Allah knows the reason why He permits it to happen. So, we can’t question Him.

“All I pray for now is for Allah to grant him Aljanna Firdausi and give us all the fortitude to bear the great loss,” he said.

He then called on the security operatives to make every necessary effort to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

Late Na’Allah was reported to have been killed by assailants at his residence in Malali GRA, Kaduna State.

He was a trained Captain and one of the Directors at Brinkle Aero Club.

The deceased was the eldest son of a serving lawmaker representing Kebbi South and a former Deputy Majority leader in the eighth assembly, Sen. Bala Na’Allah.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...