Sani Bello mourns Iyan Minna,Tanko Bawa

May 19, 2021 Danlami Nmodu News, Project, Society News 0



Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has commiserated with the Emir of Minna, Alh. Umar Farouq Bahago, and the entire Minna Emirate over the of Iyan Minna, late Alh. Musa Tanko , father of Senator Mohammed Sani Musa representing East Senatorial District.

Governor Sani Bello in a statement, described the of late Iyan Minna as a great to Minna Emirate and the state.

He pointed out that his wise counsel and fatherly advice would greatly missed.

According to the Governor “I you to and accept the situation as the will of Allah, knowing that is inevitable and all living souls will pass through it”.

The Governor also enjoined the emirate, family members and associates to take solace in the , fulfilled and exemplary the late Iyan Minna lived.

He prayed to Allah to forgive him his shortcomings here on earth, grant him Aljannah Firdausi and the family the courage to bear the irreparable .

Late Iyan Minna died at the age of 87, after a protracted illness.

Prominent among those he left behind are Hon Abdullahi musa former member house of and
Senator Mohammed Sani Musa (313) representing East (Zone B) at the National Assembly.

Tags: , ,