Sani Bello mourns, eulogies former VC, FUT Minna

Niger State Governor and Chairman North Central States Governors’Forum (NCSGF), Abubakar Sani Bello has paid glowing tribute to late Professor Muhammad Abubakar Daniya, a renowned Physicist and former Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, who died on Friday at the age of 72.

In a condolence message, the Governor eulogized the deceased, describing him as an outstanding, highly respected academic who has enormously contributed to the development of education in the state and country as a whole.

He said the state has lost one of its academic trailblazers, erudite scholar and University Administration whose life time accomplishments and intellectual prowess are enviable and would remain indelibly priceless in the anals of the state.

“We are grieved. It’s a huge, painful and irreplaceable loss to the state and country indeed. Late Professor Daniya was a man of demonstrable integrity and discipline who strived to achieve excellence and protect the interest of the tertiary institutions he managed as Vice Chancellor and Rector respectively”.

Governor Sani Bello said the former University Don would be greatly missed for his administrative astuteness especially during his time as the Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Bida; Vice Chancellor of Federal University of Technology, (FUT) Minna and Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, (IBBUL) Lapai as well as the Chairman, Governing Council of the State College of Education (COE), Minna.

The Governor prayed Allah to grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss, grant the soul of Professor Daniya eternal rest and admit him in Aljannah Firdausi.

Late Professor M.A. Daniya, one of Nigeria’s foremost Geophysicist, was an outstanding academic jewel and an administrator who worked as a Lecturer at the Ahmadu Bello University, (ABU) and the Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna.

The deceased was appointed Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Bida (1991-1997) and became the 3rd Vice Chancellor of FUT MINNA (1997-2002). He was also a one time Vice Chancellor of the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBBUL), Lapai.

He was appointed Chairman Governing Council of the State College of Education (COE) Minna from 2012-2016, and later a visiting Professor to the National University Commission (NUC).

Born on June 15, 1950, in Bida, Niger State, late Professor Daniya was a University Administration, Educator and Researcher who has participated in drafting critical blueprints for salvaging Science and Technical Education in the country.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

