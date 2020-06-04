Sani Bello mourns Abdullahi Ma’aji

Share the news















Niger state Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has condoled with the people of Niger State, in particular Kontagora local government area over the death of one of the State’s illustrious son and elder statesman, Alhaji Abdullahi Ma’aji, the Mutawallen Kontagora.The former Director General who died in a hospital in Abuja.



The deceased, late Alhaji Abdullahi Ma’aji’s contributions to the development of Niger State were unparalleled just as his commitment to his fatherland was unquantifiable.



Described as an exceptional personality that shall be greatly missed, the Governor pray Allah (SWT) to grant the soul of the deceased Aljannah Firdaus and give the immediate family of the late Alhaji Abdullahi Ma’aji (Mutawallen Kontagora) the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss….

