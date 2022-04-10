Sani Bello lauds Dangote at 65, describes him as invaluable Nigerian

By Chimezie Godfrey

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has sent his warmth congratulations to the richest man in Africa and founder as well as president of Dangote Group, the largest conglomerate in West Africa, Alhaji Aliko Dangote GCON on his 65th Birthday Anniversary.

The Governor in a statement, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel-Berje acknowledged the celebrant as the highest employer of labour in Africa who has made a mark in World Economic Forum and has greatly contributed to global initiatives especially in the areas of health and education.

He said Dangote has a standing multi billion naira partnership with the Niger state government in Agric business which would help create jobs and boost the economy of the state.

Governor Sani Bello observed that the celebrant has remained an invaluable Nigerian who is steadfast in promoting international business which has made you the richest in the entire African continent, and 73rd in the world.

He saluted the zeal, tenacity and desire of Dangote to contribute his quota in the rapid growth and development of not only the Nigerian and African economy but global economy.

“At 65, you are healthy and active. You have continued to contribute to every definable aspect of global economy, you are indeed a major contributor of food security, a market leader in cement and the highest employer of labour in Africa who is presently building Nigeria’s first private oil refinery and the largest in Africa.

“I commend your efforts as a philanthropist and business magnate. Am not surprised you have consistently been adjudged the richest man in Africa and has been progressing in the global ranking.

“My prayers for you is to have more years in good health, wisdom and strength to continue with your good and selfless service to humanity”.

