Sani-Bello lauds Buhari for completing Zungeru  power project

By Mohammed Baba Busu

Gov. Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the completion of the 700MW Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Project in Niger.

Bello made the commendation when he joined the Minister of Power, Mr Abubakar Aliyu and the Chairman, Senate Committee on Power, Sen. Gabriel Suswam on a fact-finding visit to the facility at Zungeru on Friday.

He explained that the hydroelectric dam project being the fourth in the state would benefit the surrounding communities and ensure access to more electricity to the people of the state and beyond.

“We will have more access to electricity, the project will provide great opportunities even for the communities around as they will benefit from training, job opportunities and more”, he said.

The governor added that the state government would do everything possible to secure the project.

He said that the project had reached 99 per cent completion and was ready for commissioning.

“We have been engaging the traditional title holders to serve as intermediaries between the government and the communities.

“As we move on, I believe more opportunities will come like some forms of Irrigation, the commencement of commercial activities they are all to the benefit of the communities”, he said.

In his remarks, Aliyu also applauded president Muhammadu Buhari’s led administration for sustaining and completing the Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Project which he said it’s type was last constructed in 1960.

“Kudos to this government, kudos to President Muhammadu Buhari for sustaining the construction and completion of this project.

“Adding 700MW to the national grid is a huge success.The last time a big dam like this was constructed was in 1960”

He said that the work had been completed and all necessary measures were being put in place at the National Council of Privitasation to tidy up the concession deal with Mainstream Energy, the preferred bidder.

Also speaking, Suswam explained that the members of the National Assembly had doubts about the concessioning of the project and did not want Nigerians to be short-changed, hence, they started an investigation on the circumstances surrounding the concessioning of the project.

He said that with what they have seen, we were satisfied and would inform the Senate about their findings.

“We are satisfied with what we have seen and the concessioning should go on unhindered so that Nigerians can get the benefit of the money expended here,” he said.

Suswam added that at this point, the project was ready to be commissioned as all components of the dam had been fixed.

The Zungeru Power Dam located on River Kaduna is the first dam to be constructed using Roller Compacted Concrete technology.(NAN)