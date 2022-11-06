Sani Bello joins fight against Breast Cancer amid Charity Polo Match

In a bid to strengthen the enlightenment campaign for early detection of Breast Cancer in the society, a “Charity Polo match” has been organized with Governor Abubakar Sani Bello in attendance.

According to a statement signed by Mary Noel-Berje, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Niger State, the Charity Match was part of the series of programmes organized by Dr Amina Sani Bello, wife of Niger State Governor and Founder, Raise Foundation.

Governor Sani Bello said that he was at the exhibition match to support the Foundation in the awareness campaign in discovering the ailment early for proper treatment.

“We are here because of Raise Foundation, to lend our support to Breast Cancer awareness and early detection “, he said.

The Governor who observed that Fifth Chukker Polo and Country Club is a good tourist destination, said that the state government will intensify efforts to vigorously attract investors to the state to explore the tourist potentials of the state and convert them into more economically viable ventures.

The Charity Match was played between the Coronation team and First Bank team where the Coronation team defeated their opponent 10-8 after six chukkers and a Cup was presented to them.

Prizes were also given to players that distinguished themselves as well as all the participating players.

Some of the guests at the event included the former Governor of Kaduna State, Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, former Inspector General of Police, Aliyu Ibrahim Attah and the Chairman of the Fifth Chukker and Country Club, Adamu Attah.

Raise Foundation is a non-governmental organization that has been helping in detecting early cancer and offering free treatment as well as providing support in other areas of health care service delivery.

