Sani Bello hails Emir of Suleja, Awwal Ibrahim at 80

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello celebrates the Emir of Suleja, Alhaji Mohammed Awwal Ibrahim as he turns 80.

The Governor in a statement by Mary Noel-Berje, his Chief Press Secretary, extolled the virtues of the Royal father, describing him as a man who has spent most of his life in service to humanity ranging from public service, politics and traditional institution.

Governor Sani Bello maintained that the contributions of the octogenarian in the development of not just his emirate and state, but the country at large can not be ignored.

He said, as the first elected Governor of Niger State, the celebrant was able to lay a foundation upon which subsequent governments are building on.

“I join all your well wishers across the country, to celebrate and congratulate you on this great day of your life, to attain this age is indeed a milestone.

“Your immense contribution in nation building can not be overlooked, from a public servant, to the first elected Governor of our state and to your current traditional rulership, you have remained focused, committed and dedicated to your responsibilities in serving humanity”, he said.

The Governor prayed God to grant more wisdom to the Emir, give him strength and more years to continue to provide good traditional leadership to the people of his emirate





Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...