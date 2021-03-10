Sani Bello flags off COVID-19 Vaccination in Niger State, Gets Jab

Niger State Abubakar Sani Bello has flagged-off COVID-19 vaccination in the State as he received the Oxford Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine was administered on the by his physician, Shehu Ahmed at the Government House, Minna.

Mary Noel-Berje, Chief Secretary to the Niger State disclosed this in a statement Monday.

She said, the Governor was vaccinated alongside members the state executive during the official flagg-off  the vaccination,at the Government House, Minna  Niger state capital.

He said it was necessary to get vaccinated even though some concerns been raised by some persons in the public, adding the state government was everything possible to fight COVID19 pandemic.

“We all need it, once it is done, we will be able to convince Nigerlites that it is safe”, he said.

The Governor directed that any member that refuses to get vaccinated be barred from meetings subsequently.

He applauded the State Primary Healthcare for standing up to the occasion especially in the fight against the deadly virus.

Earlier, Commissioner for Health and Hospital Services, . Muhammad Makusidi said that the state received 74, 110 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines, estimated for one per cent of the state population.

Makusidi explained that the vaccine was safe and efficacious as it had gone through scientific and clinical trials.

He said that those in the frontline could be the priority while calling on the public to get vaccinated and shun news about the vaccine and the virus.

The commissioner said that 10, 613 been tested for COVID-19 in the state with over 900 positive cases ,while only one person is on admission at present.

The Governor, Sani Bello, took the first shot followed by his Deputy Ahmed Mohammed Ketso and other Executive Members.

