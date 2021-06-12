Sani Bello felicitates with Gen Abdulsalami @79

Governor and Chairman North Central States Governor’s Forum (NCSGF), Abubakar Sani Bello felicitates with Nigeria’s former Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar on his 79th birthday.

The Governor, in a statement eulogized the former Military Leader, describing him as a complete gentleman and Patriot who has remained consistent and a significant leader in the and development of the country.

He said the State and the country are indeed lucky have an outstanding leader and who have consistently remained on the path of and integration as well as pursuit of global peace.

“Undoubtedly, your resolve rededicate yourself the service of our fatherland and humanity in general is a clear testimony of your statesmanship and which cuts across the length and breadth of this country”.

Governor Sani Bello noted that, at 79 years, General Abdulsalami Abubakar has remained a reference point for good governance, diplomacy and conflict resolution.

expressing gratitude God Almighty for granting the General life of immeasurable accomplishment and fulfilment, Governor Sani Bello prayed Allah grant him sound health, many more years of wisdom, courage and determination continue to offer selfless service to our nation and humanity.

