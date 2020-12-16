Sani Bello felicitates with Buhari at 78

Niger State Governor and Chairman North Central Governors Forum Abubakar Sani Bello Bello felicitates with President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) on the occasion of his 78th birthday.

In a statement Governor Abubakar Sani Bello says his genuine compassion for the people and concern for the development of the country have evidently manifested in his dogged patriotism and desire to make Nigeria great again.

“Indeed, your leadership style and interest in improving the living standard of the Nigerian people are becoming legendary, thereby transcending the country’s image beyond its borders”

Niger State Governor and Chairman North Central Governors Forum Abubakar Sani Bello expressed gratitude to Allah for granting President Muhammadu Buhari a life of great accomplishment and fulfilment.

He said government,men and women of good character are also proud to celebrate a strategic leader and statesman whose positive dispositions have brought back the country to the trajectory of peace, progress and development.

“As you age gracefully, our prayer is that Allah (SWT) continue to bless and give you the wisdom and sound health in piloting the affairs of this country to the trajectory of peace, progress and development”