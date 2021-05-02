Chairman North Central Governors Forum and Governor of Niger State Abubakar Sani Bello has felicitated with the Publisher of Blue Print Newspaper Mohammed Idris Malagi on his 55th birthday.

The Governor in a birthday message, described Idris Malagi as a generous and selfless personality whose philanthropic acts have brought hope to many.

The Chairman NCGF said as a Public Relations Practitioner, and a Publisher, the celebrant is an icon in the media related business having risen to the position of General Secretary of Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN).

Sani Bello who noted that Malagi’s investments have contributed greatly to job creation in the country, congratulated the celebrant, and prayed God to give him more years, good health as well as wisdom to continue with the humanitarian services he is known for.

“I congratulate you on your 55th year anniversary, i pray God will keep you in good health so that your service to humanity will continue”, he said.

Mohammed Idris is the Publisher of Blueprint Newspaper, Chairman Bifocal Group and kakakin Nupe .

