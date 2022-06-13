Sani Bello eulogizes Abdulsalami at 70

Niger State Governor and Chairman North Central States Governor’s Forum (NCGF), Abubakar Sani Bello has congratulated Nigeria’s former Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar as he turns 80.

The Governor, in a statement described the former Military Leader as a Patriotic and elder statesman who has remained consistent as well as significant in the progress and development of Nigeria in general.

He said having an outstanding and iconic leader in a state and country is a great privilege.

Governor Sani Bello eulogized the former Nigerian leader, whose positive and selfless disposition towards a better society earned him the name “Father of Democracy” haven handed over leadership to a democractically elected president even when he could resist.

The Governor also acknowledged the immense efforts of the celebrant geared towards promoting national unity, cohesion and global peace through the Peace and Sustainable Development Studies he established in Minna,and his several peace mediating roles across the globe.

“Your resolve to rededicate yourself to the service of our fatherland and humanity in general is not in doubt and it is a clear testimony of your statesmanship and influence which cuts across the length and breadth of this country and even beyond”.

Governor Sani Bello noted that, at 80 years, General Abdulsalami Abubakar has remained a reference point for good governance, diplomacy and conflict resolution.

While expressing gratitude to Almighty Allah for granting the celebrant life of immeasurable accomplishment and fulfilment, the Governor prayed Allah to grant him sound health, many more years of wisdom, courage and determination to continue to offer selfless service to our nation and humanity.

