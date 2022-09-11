Sani Bello eulogises Etsu Nupe @70 & 19th anniversary

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has hailed the Etsu Nupe and Chairman Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar as he clocks 70 and marks 19 years of his ascension to the throne as the 13th Etsu Nupe.

The Governor in a congratulatory message, described the Etsu Nupe as true, loving, courageous and a peaceful leader, whose immense contributions to unity, peaceful coexistence and development of the society is reckoned with in the State, Nigeria and beyond.

Governor Sani Bello who said Etsu Nupe is a gift from God to humanity, noted that the 19 years reign of the traditional ruler have impacted positively on his subjects, having instilled in them patriotism and understanding through his bridge building skills, wide spread consultations and reach, promotion of cultural values of the Nupe speaking extraction in Nigeria.

The Governor also acknowledged the fatherly role of the Monarch whose inspiring counsel which have kept the Government and non governmental organisations on track especially as it affects decision making and policy formulations aimed at promoting good governance.

“The reign of Etsu Nupe in the last 19 years has brought about harmonious coexistence and promoted the rich cultural heritage of the Nupe Kingdom. You are no doubt a gift to the society.

“I celebrate you and all that you represent on the throne. May your reign be long”, he said.

Governor Sani Bello also prayed God to grant the celebrant good health and more wisdom as he continues to deliver efficient and rewarding leadership in his domain.

Mary Noel-Berje,

Chief Press Secretary

to Governor of Niger State.

