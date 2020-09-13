Sani Bello donates land for Civil Defence training school

Share the news













As part of efforts to strengthen security in Niger State, considering the increasing activities of bandits in some parts of the State and to train Agro-rangers that will guarantee Agro-allied investment in the country, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC is set to establish a training institution in Kontagora, Niger State.

The Commandant General of the NSCDC Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu disclosed this when he was handed over 50 hectres of land and a temporary site for immediate take off of the school by the Niger State Government in Kontagora.

The NSCDC Boss explained that the agency will intensify efforts to meet a target of training 100,000 Agro-rangers that will be deployed to various States so as to give physical support to farmers, pointing out that similar training was done in Katsina State and it resulted to a drop in cases of kidnapping of farmers following the deployment of the trainees to different States.

He appreciated the support by the present administration in the State to the security agency, assuring that the desired objective for the establishment of the institution will be achieved.

Niger State Governor and Chairman North Central Governors Forum Abubakar Sani Bello while handing over the land to the management of NSCDC in Kontagora stressed that it is the resolve of his administration to provide security for its citizens.

Governor Sani Bello explained that in the interim, the State government has signed a leasing agreement with the Bako Ranch Limited to ensure a smooth take off of the NSCDC training institution in the State, adding that some facilities have been made available by the State government at the temporary site to enable the running of the training school.

The Governor assured that the permanent site will come to fruition with the support of government at all levels.

He called on the Management and personnel of the NSCDC to make good use of the facility while thanking the Commandant General, NSCDC, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu for the choice of Kontagora as the training centre, saying that the location is strategic at improving security in the region.

According to him, the State government is exploring all avenues to curtail the surge in banditry and terrorist attacks in some parts of the State, hence the need for such partnerships with security agencies.

He reaffirmed the commitment of his government to bring to an end the nefarious activities of bandits and terrorists while also expressing his sympathy and condolences to the affected parts of the State especially Rafi, Shiroro, Munya, and Borgu local government areas.

The facilities provided by the State government for the take off of the NSCDC training centre include, nine units three bedroom bungalows, one (1) White House consisting of 5-bedrooms, block of six boys quarters, one accountable Hall, Parade Ground, and a gateman.

While assuring that the committee will continue to work towards the full take off-of the program, Chairman of NSCDC committee Yusuf Shehu Galadima, and the committee Secretary, Abdullahi Baba Arah, noted that the 5man committee worked in accordance with the mandate given and applauded the initiative of the Governor, pointing out that proper consultation was carried out with relevant stakeholders leading to the success of establishing the centre.