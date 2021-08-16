Sani Bello describes IBB @ 80 as icon worthy of emulation

Governor Sani Bello in handshake with his predecessor Babangida Aliyu

Niger State Governor and Chairman North Central States Governors Forum (NCSGF), Abubakar Sani Bello has described Nigeria’s former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida as a father, an icon and a role model worthy of emulation.

The Governor made the assertion at the first Annual IBB Leadership Lecture and presentation/launch of a book entitled “Pyrography of a General” in Commemoration of his 80th Birthday, held at the Justice Idris Legbo International Conference Center, Minna, the state capital.

Governor Sani Bello, who was represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Kesto said the General has been a father and a grandfather to the state and the entire nation.

He said General Babangida’s fatherly role has kept the state as well as the nation together in peace and unity, adding that his administration has brought about great achievements in different sectors of the country.

While congratulating to the octogenarian, the Governor prayed God to continue to grant him good health, wisdom and long life so that he continue to offer his wise counsel towards the progress and development of the country.

Also speaking, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state, represented by his Deputy, Mr David Onoja described General Babangida as a soldier and an elder statesman who, despite his age, the country still enjoys from his wealth of knowledge and experience.

He said, despite his age and retirement from active service, the country still enjoys the crucial roles he plays in nation-building, ensuring peace and unity in the country, stressing that his impacts will last till posterity.

Chairman of the occasion and former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, in his congratulatory message, thanked God for the life of the celebrant, explaining that the former Military President has, from his young age till now, exhibited leadership qualities which he admonished the youths to also emulate.



He appreciated the Niger State Youth Congress for organising the program in his honour.

In his goodwill message, the Speaker, Niger State House of Assembly, Barrister Abdullahi Bawa Wuse also described Gen. Badamasi Babangida as “a father and a model who we look up to in the state and the country”.

He then prayed for long life and strength to enable him to continue to lend his support and wisdom to the development of the Nigeria.

Also speaking, the former Governor of the state, Dr Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu eulogized the celebrant saying that he contributed immensely to the transformation, growth and development of Minna and Nigeria.

He further stated that his life has made positive impact in the lives of the people and generations yet unborn, emphasizing that the General will be remembered for good.

In their separate remarks, the Coordinator, RIFAN, Niger State chapter, Alh. Idris Makanta and Hajiya Amina Kere Ahmed said there are many lessons to be learnt in the life of the octogenarian as he has lived an impactful life.

Highpoint of the occasion was a special prayer session by pupils of IBB Primary School, Minna.

