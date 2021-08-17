Sani Bello decries killing of travellers in Plateau

Niger State Governor and Chairman North Central Governors Forum (NCGF), Abubakar Sani Bello has decried the tragic incident that led to loss of many lives and subsequent breach of peace in Plateau State recently.

The Governor in a statement, described as unfortunate how the value of human lives have eluded the heart of other humans.

“It is worrisome the way and manner some people lost value for human lives such that they take life of their fellow humans at will. It is quite unfortunate”, he said.

Governor Sani Bello said the killing of innocent travellers and attacks on some parts of Plateau State was totally unacceptable and condemnable.

He noted that the criminal actions if not urgently checked, would fan the flame to a full blown religious crisis thereby making futile years of efforts by the government of Lalong to restore peaceful coexistence and religion harmony in Plateau State.

While commending the effort of the security agencies in bringing the situation under control, the NCGF Chairman urged them to work round the clock with the view to apprehending all those involved in the dastardly acts and bring them to justice as deterrent to others.

The Governor who equally applauded his Plateau State colleague Governor Simon Bako Lalong for standing tall in the midst of all these, pray for continued wisdom for him to weather the storm.

He commiserated with the government and people of Plateau State over the killings and breach of peace and prayed for the repose of those who died as well as quick recovery to those injured.

