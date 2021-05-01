Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has expressed the commitment of his administration to reposition the state civil service for better performance as he felicitates with workers and the organized labour in the State in the workers day celebration world over.

Governor Sani Bello while acknowledging the significant role of workers in nation building, said the Civil Service remains key to the success of his administration.

He describes the Civil Servants as pivotal to the success of Policy implementation of any

administration, adding that when the civil service is properly positioned, every aspect of government runs smoothly.

Every government, he maintained, needs a vibrant workforce, and therefore priority attention must be accorded to the critical role civil service plays in good governance, stressing that civil service has the onerous duty to execute government policies and programmes.

According to him, the impact of government’s policies and programmes on the citizens is determined by whether they have been implemented excellently or shoddily. This in turn, depends on the efficiency and effectiveness of the civil service.

He stressed the need for government to identify the weaknesses of the service, streamline past efforts to revamp it, and apply vigorous measures to make it a truly enduring and supportive institution.

Governor Sani Bello also reminded the workers that professionalism and adherence to the ethics of the civil service should be their watch word as no Nation of the world can attain greatness without a vibrant and dedicated civil service which remains the nucleus of every government.

The Governor therefore urged workers in the state to remain focus, dedicated, and committed in the discharge of their duties even as the state government will continue to work out ways of improving workers welfare so as to provide a conducive working environment.

He said it was part of the reasons why government decided to embark on the renovation of the Abdulkareem Lafene Secretariat and other Ministries, Agencies Parastatals

The Government then commended both the public and private workers for their resilience even at this hard times of financial difficulties and security challenges.

While congratulating the workforce, Governor Sani Bello appealed to them as they mark their day and appealed to them to continue to show understanding with the current trend and ensure that they do away with bad eggs among them.

