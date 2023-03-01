Sani Bello congratulates Tinubu

…Urges him to be magnanimous in victory, unite the nation

By Chimezie Godfrey

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello had joined other well-meaning Nigerians to congratulate the President elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his Vice, Kashim Shetima and all other National Assembly Members elected under the platform of All Progressives Congress APC in the last Saturday’s elections.

Governor Sani Bello in a statement signed by Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel-Berje

described the victory as ‘the down of a renewed hope’ to Nigerians.

He observed that the 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections were keenly contested and highly competitive adding.

The Governor who commended the electoral umpire for a successful exercise, said though the process is not a perfect one, the votes of the people counted to a great extent compare to the previous elections in Nigeria.

He enjoined the President elect, his Vice and all other elected candidates across party lines to see their victory as opportunity to serve and most importantly, unite the nation to greatness.

The Governor also called on those who lost in the elections to accept the outcome in good fate, put any differences aside and join hands with the winners for the overall benefit of the country.

“I congratulate the President elect, his Vice and all those who won in the last Saturday’s elections. I urge you to be magnanimous in victory for the unity and development of our nation.

“I also explore those that lost the elections, to please put that behind them for the peace of our nation”, he said.

Recall that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was declared winner in the just concluded the Presidential election in Nigeria by the Chief Collation Officer who is also the INEC National Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

Tinubu of the APC, polled 8, 794, 726 votes to defeat his closest rivals of Atiku Abubakar of the PDP who scored 6, 984, 520, Peter Obi of the LP had 6, 101, 533 votes and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso scored 1, 496, 687 votes.