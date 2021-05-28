Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has congratulated the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Farouk Yahaya on his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello said the appointment is coming at a challenging time where the country is faced with security challenges.

He said the new Chief of Staff should bring his wealth of experience to bear drawing lessons and the foundation laid by his predecessors.

“Your appointment is based on merit and track record, based on experience, I am confident you will make and succeed where your predecessors have stopped”, he said.

He urged him to carry everyone along, motivate and boost the morale of his officers and men as motivation is critical to performance.

The governor assured the new Chief of Staff of the support of his administration in the fight against banditry, terrorism and other crimes of 21st century in Niger State and the country at large.

Until his appointment COAS, Maj. Gen Farouk Yahaya was the incumbent Theatre Commander Operation HADIN KAI, responsible for Counter-Terrorism and Counter-Insurgency operations in the North East.

The governor while praying for the Chief of Staff to succeed enjoined him to cooporate and work closely with other service chiefs for optimal result towards returning peace to the country and safeguarding its sovereignty.





The appointment of the new COAS is coming after the death of his predecessor, Lt. Gen Ibrahim Attahiru who died in plane crash along 10 others in Kaduna.

